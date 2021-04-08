Joshua L. Glover Sells 20,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

NCNO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 668,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.