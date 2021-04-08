JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

