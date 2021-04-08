JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 16,557 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of STAG Industrial worth $40,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

