JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 274,595 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Comerica worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Comerica by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comerica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

