JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 34,619 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Brooks Automation worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

