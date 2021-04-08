JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Oak Street Health worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

