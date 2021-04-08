JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 169,834 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

