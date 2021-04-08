JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 24,827 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

