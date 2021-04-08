JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,594 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of RH worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $587.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.56. RH has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

