JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 83,017 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.10% of City worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO opened at $81.70 on Thursday. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

