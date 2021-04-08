JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $355.34 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.21 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $4,873,228. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.