JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

