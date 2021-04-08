JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

