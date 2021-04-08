JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.12% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 633,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

