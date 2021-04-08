JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $35,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

