JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

