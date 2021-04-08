JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.10 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

TDG stock opened at $606.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.70. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $292.50 and a twelve month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

