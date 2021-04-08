JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.29 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Cenovus Energy worth $33,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

