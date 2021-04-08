JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.40 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Franklin Resources worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 819,405 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

