JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $34,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -547.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

