JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.89 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of DaVita worth $34,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DaVita by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 39.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 58.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

