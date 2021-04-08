JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of Daqo New Energy worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

NYSE DQ opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

