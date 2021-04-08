JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.19 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Masimo worth $37,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,634,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

