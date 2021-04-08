JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.56 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 261.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Renewable worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

