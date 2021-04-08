JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.98 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of ABM Industries worth $37,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,554.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

