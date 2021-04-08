JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$517.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$517.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$491.92.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$471.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$463.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$438.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.