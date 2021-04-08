JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$517.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$517.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$491.92.
Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$471.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$463.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$438.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
