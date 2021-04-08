JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.59% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $32,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,327 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 970,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 414,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

