JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

