JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.