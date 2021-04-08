JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of IDACORP worth $32,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

