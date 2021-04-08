JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $97.60.

