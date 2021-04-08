JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.24. 489,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

