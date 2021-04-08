JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 523,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $471.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.