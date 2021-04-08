JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 133,202 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.48% of Benchmark Electronics worth $34,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.