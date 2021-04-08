JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 339,542 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $79.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.