JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Black Knight worth $37,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

