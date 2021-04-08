JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,135

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 138 ($1.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,202 ($107.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,429. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,232 ($107.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,745.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,072.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

