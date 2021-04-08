JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $35,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

