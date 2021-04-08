JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.60% of Homology Medicines worth $38,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.