JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.33% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.