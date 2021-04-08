JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,002. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

