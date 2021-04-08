JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of PTC worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.