JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

