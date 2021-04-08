JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.82.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
