JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 126,954 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of Avient worth $35,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

