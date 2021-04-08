JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,826 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Zai Lab worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

