JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 379,661 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,571,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.20 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

