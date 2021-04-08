JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 559,847 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of NRG Energy worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.