JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 60,397 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.60% of Commercial Metals worth $39,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

CMC opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

