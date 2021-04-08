JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,310,664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

