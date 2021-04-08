JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,426 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Xylem worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

